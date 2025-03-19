Wakefield

2 shot in Wakefield, police say

Police in Wakefield, Massachusetts, are investigating a double shooting on Lakeshore Drive

By Mike Pescaro and Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

Two people were shot Tuesday evening in Wakefield, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Wakefield Police Department told NBC10 Boston the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive. Police did not know the conditions of the two victims.

Police said they are searching for "an unknown number of suspects," noting that the scene is secure and officers have a heavy presence in the area, including around the Cumberland Farms nearby on Lowell Street.

Investigators added that the shooting is believed to have been targeted and not random.

Massachusetts State Police, as well as officers from Reading and Saugus, are assisting in the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

