2 shot in Roxbury, Boston police say

A shooting at the intersection of Dudley Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue left two people injured

Two people were hospitalized after being shot Wednesday evening in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dudley Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were brought with area hospitals with what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries, police said, explaining that both are now expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

