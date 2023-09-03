2 stabbed at Southbridge business, man arrested after struggle, police say

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people at a business in Southbridge, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, police said.

Jose Mandujano was arrested after a brief struggle with officers at his home in the town soon after driving away from the stabbing on Pleasant Street about 1:12 a.m., according to Southbridge police.

Both people who were stabbed are expected to survive, police said. One was stabbed in the chest, the other in the hand.

Mandujano, 31, was arrested on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, police said.

He's being held on $25,040 bail and due in Dudley District Court Tuesday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.