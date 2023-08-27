2 stabbed during fight in Worcester; 32-year-old man arrested

A man was arrested Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts, after he allegedly stabbed two people during a fight.

Worcester police say officers responded to the area of 97 Church Street around 11:10 a.m. for a report of a fight that may have resulted in a stabbing.

An officer who was right around the corner when the call came in immediately saw two men who matched the description given by dispatch. Officers removed a black folding knife from one of the men, later identified as 32-year-old Gage Beauchesne, and detained him while they investigated what happened.

According to a preliminary investigation, Beauchesne approached a small group and a brief verbal argument turned into a physical fight during which Beauchesne allegedly stabbed two people. The victims, both males, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Beauchesne was taken into custody and is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), police said. His arraignment date was not immediately provided, and it wasn't clear if he had obtained an attorney.