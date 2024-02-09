2 steal pizza from Domino's driver at gun point in Hyde Park

A Domino's pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said, asking for the public's help finding the robbers.

Boston police shared images of two people connected to the robbery, which took place about 1:42 p.m. on Woodglen Road. Both are carrying pizza boxes in the images.

A black gun was pointed at the pizza delivery person during the robbery, believed to have been carried out by two teenagers. They grabbed the driver's food bag and ran off, police said.

One of the robbers was wearing a red jacket and blue pants, and had a black face mask on, according to police. Another robber wore a white jacket with blue sleeves.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607, or to reach out anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).