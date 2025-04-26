Massachusetts

2 suffer life-threatening injuries on fishing boat off Nahant, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard said it transported two people from the vessel "25 TO LIFE" about 25 miles off Nahant, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

File photo
Getty Images

Two people aboard a fishing vessel suffered life-threatening injuries Friday off the Massachusetts coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to a distress call at 3:55 p.m. reporting two injured crew members of the vessel, named "25 TO LIFE," about 25 nautical miles east of Nahant.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The call reported that a snapped rope hit both of them — one had a contusion and possible broken ribs, and the other was intermittently unresponsive with a suspected broken neck.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod, as well as small boats from Station Gloucester and Station Point Allerton in Hull.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A 45-foot response boat carried both crewmembers to a pier in Gloucester. From there, EMS transported them to Beverly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAtlantic OceanNahant
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us