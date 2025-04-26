2 suffer life-threatening injuries on fishing boat off Nahant, Coast Guard says

Two people aboard a fishing vessel suffered life-threatening injuries Friday off the Massachusetts coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to a distress call at 3:55 p.m. reporting two injured crew members of the vessel, named "25 TO LIFE," about 25 nautical miles east of Nahant.

The call reported that a snapped rope hit both of them — one had a contusion and possible broken ribs, and the other was intermittently unresponsive with a suspected broken neck.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod, as well as small boats from Station Gloucester and Station Point Allerton in Hull.

A 45-foot response boat carried both crewmembers to a pier in Gloucester. From there, EMS transported them to Beverly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.