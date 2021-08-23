2 Suspects in Kidnapping of Newborn in Worcester Held Without Bail

Two people suspected of kidnapping a 4-day-old baby over the weekend were held without bail pending hearings to determine whether they are dangerous.

They appeared in a Worcester court Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 19-year-old woman facing kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child charges will undergo a competency evaluation at the request of her attorney. An attorney for a 23-year-old man told the court his client had nothing to do with the kidnapping.

The baby girl was missing for about three hours Saturday before she was left unharmed at a sandwich shop in Worcester in the care of someone with nothing to do with the abduction.

Officers had been called to a gas station at about 9:15 a.m., where they talked to the baby’s mother, police said in a statement. The mother told police she had gone out with an acquaintance she knew through Facebook, but who she had never met, for a coffee at the woman’s invitation. But when she went into the store, the woman drove away with the baby.

The woman "appeared to gain her trust" over the course of weeks, "and then drove off with the baby as soon as she could," a police spokesman said.