2 Taken to the Hospital After Car Crashes Into House in Grafton

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car came crashing into a house in Grafton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to police.
The car came careening into the building near the corner of Millbury Street and Providence Road around 3:45 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
There was significant damage to the building. Part of it was demolished late Wednesday afternoon.
Aerial footage of the scene shows what appears to be significant damage to the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
