Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Grafton

2 Taken to the Hospital After Car Crashes Into House in Grafton

The car crashed into the building near the corner of Millbury Street and Providence Road around 3:45 p.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car came crashing into a house in Grafton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to police.

The car came careening into the building near the corner of Millbury Street and Providence Road around 3:45 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

There was significant damage to the building. Part of it was demolished late Wednesday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage of the scene shows what appears to be significant damage to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Grafton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us