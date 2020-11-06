2 Taunton Cops Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car While at Separate Crash Scene

Two Massachusetts police officers were seriously injured Friday evening when they were struck by a car while on scene of a separate crash in Taunton.

One officer was taken to a local hospital, and the other was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a press release.

Around 5:50 p.m., Taunton police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 140 and Taunton Depot Drive. About 25 minutes later, while the officers were conducting an on-scene investigation, a Volkswagen Beetle came through the crash scene and struck the officers, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen Beetle stopped following the crash and is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The driver was not injured, police said.

Both officers were treated by the Taunton Fire Department and other Taunton cops on scene before being taken to separate hospitals. Their names are not being released at this time.

The Taunton Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic was detoured from Route 25 to Route 140 southbound due to the crash, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter.