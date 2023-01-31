2 Teenagers Arrested Following Triple Stabbing in Dorchester

Two teenagers have been arrested after a triple stabbing left three students of a Boston high school wounded Monday afternoon in Dorchester, according to police and school officials.

Boston police said Tuesday morning that a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were facing charges in the stabbing, only identifying the older suspect as Deionte Wall of Dorchester. The younger suspect went unnamed.

Officers found the two suspects near Ashmont Station, and they were both arrested without incident, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Washington Street and Armandine Street at around 2:42 p.m. Monday for a call for a person stabbed, and when they showed up, police found multiple people with apparent stab wounds, authorities said. All three victims — which were confirmed by Boston Public Schools to be students at TechBoston Academy — were taken to a local hospital and were expected to recover.

Wall is facing three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; both suspects were expected in Dorchester District Court for arraignments.

On Monday, it was said that a student at the high school was arrested in connection with the incident. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston Public Schools for clarification on whether one or both of the suspects identified Tuesday are students.