2 Teenagers Missing After Getting on Wrong School Bus, Canton Police Say

They were believed to be together and may have gotten on a train at the Canton Junction train station, though it's not clear which way they went

By Asher Klein

Missing Canton teens Jordana Merryfield and Thomas Walsh
Courtesy Canton Police Department

A pair of teenagers went missing Wednesday after getting on the wrong school bus from a middle school in Canton, Massachusetts, police said.

Jordana Merryfield, 13, and Thomas Walsh, 14, were last seen getting on a bus from Galvin Middle School headed to Canton Center, local police said. They were believed to be together and may have gotten on a train at the Canton Junction train station, though it's not clear which way they went.

Merryfield was last seen in a red sweatshirt and black pants, while Walsh had a dark sweatshirt with a hockey logo on, police said.

They asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call them at 781-828-1212.

