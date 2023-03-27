2 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Rifle From Mass. State Trooper's Cruiser

Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole a rifle from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that was parked overnight last week in Malden.

The gun was taken from inside the vehicle while it was parked in the garage at an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive on Thursday. It was recovered over the weekend.

Police said the cruiser was locked and the rifle properly secured, but someone was still able to steal it while the car was parked in a garage in Malden.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Monday that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old had been arrested. Both are charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime. The 14-year-old is also charged with firearm possession.

The gun and other stolen items were found at a home connected to the 15-year-old, prosecutors said.

Both suspects will be arraigned Tuesday at Cambridge Juvenile Court.