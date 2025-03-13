2 teens assaulted at Brighton YMCA

Boston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two teenagers at a YMCA in Brighton Wednesday afternoon.

The fight started as an argument after a basketball game, according to Boston police. The suspect, described as a 21-year-old man, ran off after the attack at the facility on Washington Street. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

The victims, who are 15 and 16, were treated on scene by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.