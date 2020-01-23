2 Teens Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Taunton

Two teenagers were rescued Thursday after falling through ice in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The two 14-year-old boys were spotted in the Taunton River around 2 p.m. Kevin Boss, a 54-year-old Taunton man, said one of them was trying to swim to the shore while the other was struggling to stay above the water.

Boss grabbed a rope from his vehicle to try to help the boys. Two other people also pulled over to help before police arrived. The three adults joined four officers and used the rope to pull the boys out of the water.

"This was a fantastic job by the people who stopped and our officers who helped to get these boys out of the water quickly," said Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh. "Thankfully, it appears that the boys are going to be alright."

The boys were taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital, but are expected to be OK. They are believed to have been in the water for about five minutes.

Fire officials in Taunton pointed out that people should avoid ice near open or flowing water, as well as any ice that looks thin or slushy.