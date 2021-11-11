2 Teens Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Crash in Salem, NH

Three teenagers were injured, with two fighting for their lives, after a car crashed Wednesday night in Salem, New Hampshire.
Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. after a 2004 Ford Mustang crashed into a tree on Pond Street, authorities said Thursday.
Three people were trapped inside until fire crews freed them from the car, police in Salem said. Two of them suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital. The third, who was also seriously injured, was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance.
The people in the car are between 17 and 19 years old, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-893-1911.