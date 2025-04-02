2 vehicles involved in crash in Nashua, NH

Fire officials in Nashua, New Hampshire, said they responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike between Exits 4 and 5.

Nashua Fire Rescue shared a photo of one of the vehicles, which was severely damaged.

Authorities did not immediately give any information about potential injuries.