2 Walgreens Pharmacies in Cambridge Close Abruptly, State Rep. Says

By Asher Klein

A Walgreens logo inside a store
NBC10 Boston, File

A Massachusetts state representative says he's investigating why two Walgreens pharmacies in Cambridge closed abruptly.

The two pharmacies — one in Central Square, the other nearby in Riverside — left some customers "in the lurch" without access to prescriptions they had already gotten filled, Rep. Mike Connolly said on Twitter Monday.

On Monday, Walgreens' website listed both locations as temporarily closed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Walgreens about the stores, which Connolly said his office reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Connolly later said both Walgreens and state officials were looking into whether the pharmacies shut down properly.

