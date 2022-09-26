2 Walgreens Pharmacies in Cambridge Close Abruptly, State Rep. Says

A Massachusetts state representative says he's investigating why two Walgreens pharmacies in Cambridge closed abruptly.

The two pharmacies — one in Central Square, the other nearby in Riverside — left some customers "in the lurch" without access to prescriptions they had already gotten filled, Rep. Mike Connolly said on Twitter Monday.

On Monday, Walgreens' website listed both locations as temporarily closed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Walgreens about the stores, which Connolly said his office reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The @Walgreens pharmacies at River Street and 625 Mass Ave in #CambMA have abruptly closed; constituents were left in the lurch, with some prescriptions filled but not yet picked up being locked behind the counter. We have reported this to @MassHHS and are seeking a resolution. pic.twitter.com/T9GwKw2tAl — Mike Connolly (@MikeConnollyMA) September 26, 2022

In addition, my office has heard back from @Walgreens government relations and they are now looking into the situation. In addition, staff at @MassHHS are also actively looking into the situation, particularly with regard to proper procedures for a pharmacy shutdown. — Mike Connolly (@MikeConnollyMA) September 26, 2022

Connolly later said both Walgreens and state officials were looking into whether the pharmacies shut down properly.