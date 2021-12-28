2 Women Arrested in Brockton Drug Bust

Two women were arrested following a drug bust at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts on Monday.

Brockton Police's Narcotics Unit and Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Florence Avenue on Monday where they found money and illicit drugs.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Kelli Lee Ohara and 33-year-old Alyssha Delellis, both of Brockton, during the search. Both women face multiple drug trafficking charges.

“The week-long investigation led detectives to seize the type and quantities of dangerous narcotics which allow us to charge drug dealers with serious offenses which carry stiffer penalties," Brockton Lt. Paul Bonanca said in a written statement.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys.