Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

2 Women Arrested in Brockton Drug Bust

Brockton Police Department

Two women were arrested following a drug bust at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts on Monday.

Brockton Police's Narcotics Unit and Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Florence Avenue on Monday where they found money and illicit drugs.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Kelli Lee Ohara and 33-year-old Alyssha Delellis, both of Brockton, during the search. Both women face multiple drug trafficking charges.

“The week-long investigation led detectives to seize the type and quantities of dangerous narcotics which allow us to charge drug dealers with serious offenses which carry stiffer penalties," Brockton Lt. Paul Bonanca said in a written statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 52 mins ago

Mass. COVID Case Total Inches Closer to 1M as Hospitals Prepare for Omicron Surge

BOSTON 2 hours ago

1 Injured in Early Morning Hyde Park Stabbing

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us