2 Women Seriously Injured in Separate Easton Crashes

A 46-year-old woman was flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with serious but non-threatening injuries after her Honda Odyssey was involved in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler.

A 26-year-old woman was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with severe injuries to her lower legs after she was struck in the parking lot of Maguire's Restaurant.

Officials in Easton, Massachusetts, are investigating two separate crashes that happened within 30 minutes of each other and sent two women to Boston hospitals with serious injuries late Friday night, authorities say.

The fire department first responded around 10 p.m. to Belmont Street after two cars collided near an entrance to Stonehill College.

A 46-year-old woman was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Fire officials say three children who were passengers in the woman's Honda Odyssey, ages 10, nine and seven, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler that was involved in the crash declined medical treatment, according to officials.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

About 30 minutes later, Easton Fire responded to Maguire's Restaurant, located at 503 Foundry Street in North Easton, for a report of a woman struck by a vehicle in the restaurant parking lot.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old woman sitting on the curb with severe injuries to her lower legs. She was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School and then flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, and the incident is being investigated by detectives as a possible assault by means of a vehicle.

No other information was released regarding the driver.

Easton police say the two incidents are not related and both are being actively investigated.

The Stoughton Fire Department assisted with station coverage while Easton Fire responded to both crash scenes.