2 women stabbed in Stoneham, third woman under arrest, police say

Police are investigating after two women were injured in a stabbing in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Stoneham police said they received a call around 8 a.m. for a reported stabbing on San Jose Terrace.

When they arrived, officers found that two women had been stabbed. They were both taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

A third woman is under arrest, police said. She was also taken to an area hospital.

The investigation remains active.