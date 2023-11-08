Stoneham

2 women stabbed in Stoneham, third woman under arrest, police say

A third woman is under arrest, police said

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after two women were injured in a stabbing in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Stoneham police said they received a call around 8 a.m. for a reported stabbing on San Jose Terrace.

When they arrived, officers found that two women had been stabbed. They were both taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

A third woman is under arrest, police said. She was also taken to an area hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation remains active.

More Massachusetts news

Weather 38 mins ago

Season's first real snow expected overnight. Here's what to expect where you live

Massachusetts 15 hours ago

Mass. pediatrician, now retired, accused of sexually assaulting his patients

This article tagged under:

Stoneham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us