New Hampshire

2 Workers Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries After Electric Shock in NH

The victims, two male workers at a roofing company, were hurt when their ladder touched overhead wires at 3 Mt. Pleasant Street

By Claudia Chiappa

Two roofing workers were flown to Boston hospitals with life-threatening injuries after being shocked in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday, firefighters said.

The victims, two male workers at a roofing company, were hurt when, according to witnesses, their ladder touched overhead wires at on Mt. Pleasant Street, according to the Derry Fire Department.

The witnesses called 911 around 6:20 p.m., and when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the two men in cardiac arrest, firefighters said.

The patients were airlifted and were being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Both suffered life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the incident.

