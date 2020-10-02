Local

2 Workers Injured in Cambridge Crane Collapse

Two workers were injured Friday morning when a small lift crane tipped over and trapped them, police said.

Cambridge police said the incident took place just after 10 a.m. in the area of 258 Hampshire Street on the Somerville line.

The workers were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Images from the scene show the crane toppled over at the side of a home.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident.

