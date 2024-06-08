2-year-old boy drowns in above ground swimming pool in Brockton

A 2-year-old boy drowned in an above ground swimming pool in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Brockton police received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. Saturday for a report that a 2-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in a backyard above ground swimming pool at a home on Ardsley Circle, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police and emergency personnel responded and took the boy to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released at this time, the district attorney said.

The incident remains under investigation by state and Brockton police.