Massachusetts

2-year-old boy drowns in above ground swimming pool in Brockton

The incident remains under investigation by state and local police

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old boy drowned in an above ground swimming pool in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Brockton police received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. Saturday for a report that a 2-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in a backyard above ground swimming pool at a home on Ardsley Circle, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.

Police and emergency personnel responded and took the boy to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released at this time, the district attorney said.

The incident remains under investigation by state and Brockton police.

