2-Year-Old Girl Dead After Being Found Unresponsive in Whitman

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the girl's death

By Melissa Buja

A two-year-old girl was found unresponsive early Saturday morning at a home in Whitman, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday as they announced an investigation is underway.

Whitman police responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive child at a home on Washington Street just after midnight, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

The girl, who has not been identified, was taken to Brockton Hospital then by medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, prosecutors said.

12 mins ago

The toddler was declared brain dead and taken off life support Tuesday afternoon, according to prosecutors.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the child's death.

State and local police are handling the investigation.

