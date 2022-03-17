2 Years After NH Woman's Disappearance, Police Seek Answers

A woman who has been missing for two years in Derry, New Hampshire, is still being sought by police.

Amanda Grazewski was last seen on March 17, 2020. On Thursday, the second anniversary of her disappearance, the Derry Police Department issued a renewed call for information.

Police said Thursday that they had "logged hundreds of investigative hours including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations and following up on numerous 'tips.'"

"As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information to Amanda's whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared," the department said.

When she was last seen, Grazewski was staying with a friend on Birch Street. Police said she is believed to have left early in the morning without her purse, cellphone or other belongings.

Grazewski is about 5'5 and 135 pounds, police said. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has been known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-432-6111.