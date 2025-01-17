Hartford

20 displaced after fire spreads from vacant building to nearby homes in Connecticut

Twenty people are displaced after a fire that started in a vacant building in Hartford spread to two nearby buildings, according to the fire department. Officials said the vacant building partially collapsed.

Firefighters responded to Ward Street, in the Frog Hollow section of the city, at 11:46 p.m. Thursday and found all three floors of a vacant brick building on fire.

The fire had also spread to two other buildings, including a another three-story multi-family building, according to the fire department.

Hartford Fire Department
All the residents made it out safely.

Several fire companies responded to assist and put out the fire.

The vacant building partially collapsed, one nearby building sustained significant damage and the other building had minimal damage, according to the fire department.

One resident slipped and fell away from the scene of the fire, according to the fire department.

There are no reports of firefighters being injured.

Families from one of the buildings were allowed back into their homes and the Special Services Unit worked with the American Red Cross to help the 18 adults and two children who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hartford
