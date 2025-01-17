Boston

20 people displaced after East Boston fire

No injuries were reported in the fire at 74 Prescott, the Boston Fire Department said

Flames broke out at a multi-family home in East Boston Thursday night, displacing 20 people and three animals.

The Boston Fire Department says firefighters arrived at 74 Prescott to find fire showing from the rear porches with very limited access.

Crews were able to bring the blaze under control, the fire department said, and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated upward of $200,000, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene to assist those displaced with finding hotels.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause.

