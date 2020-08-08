Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
seekonk

20-Year-Old Injured in Rollover Crash; State Trooper Vehicle Struck at Scene: MSP

The state trooper was brought to the hospital with minor injuries

By Alec Greaney

sarah_merosh.jpg
File Photo

A rollover crash in Seekonk left a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A state trooper was also reported injured when a passing car struck their cruiser as they responded to the scene.

The injured New Bedford driver, who had been the sole occupant of a 2007 Ford Focus that rolled over on Route 195 eastbound, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Bedford 14 mins ago

Hands-Free Traffic Stop Leads to Gun, Drug Arrest: State Police

revere 1 hour ago

Revere Ramps up Outreach Around Coronavirus During ‘Rollback'

Authorities had responded to the initial accident at 3:22 a.m.

A trooper from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), on-scene inside their cruiser due to the severity of the crash, was hit by a 2020 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 74-year-old Yarmouthport woman.

The 32-year-old trooper suffered some minor injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not transported, but expected to be cited, according to the state police.

This article tagged under:

seekonkMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceNew Bedford
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us