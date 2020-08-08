20-Year-Old Injured in Rollover Crash; State Trooper Vehicle Struck at Scene: MSP

A rollover crash in Seekonk left a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A state trooper was also reported injured when a passing car struck their cruiser as they responded to the scene.

The injured New Bedford driver, who had been the sole occupant of a 2007 Ford Focus that rolled over on Route 195 eastbound, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities had responded to the initial accident at 3:22 a.m.

A trooper from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), on-scene inside their cruiser due to the severity of the crash, was hit by a 2020 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 74-year-old Yarmouthport woman.

The 32-year-old trooper suffered some minor injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not transported, but expected to be cited, according to the state police.