20-year-old killed in rollover crash in Hooksett, NH

The victim has been identified as Jack Van Nort, 20, of Hooksett, NH, police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 20-year-old died in a rollover crash involving a tree and a rock in Hooksett, New Hampshire, temporarily closing the roadway overnight.

Hooksett police say officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of 117 Farmer Road around 2:16 a.m. Saturday and found a Pontiac Grand Am that had flipped.

The driver, identified as Jack Van Nort, of Hooksett, was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Van Nort appears to have been traveling east on Farmer Road when his car left the roadway, struck a large rock and tree, and flipped over.

There was no one else inside his car, and no other vehicles are believed to be involved, according to police.

A part of Farmer Road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The fatal crash remains under investigation, but police say both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Lt. Valerie Lamy at 603-624-1560 ext. 307 or e-mail vlamy@hooksettpolice.org.

