Marshfield

20-Year-Old Man Arrested With Loaded Laser-Sighted Handgun, Drugs: Police

The man pointed a gun at a local business owner in Marshfield who had confronted him for suspicion of shoplifting, police say

By Alec Greaney

Laurent Joseph

A 20-year-old man was arrested on several firearm and drugs charges Friday evening after allegedly attempting to shoplift from a store in Marshfield, authorities said.

A local business owner alerted police around 6:12 p.m. that he had confronted a man he believed to be shoplifting from his store. The man pointed a gun at the owner, an attached laser pointing straight at him, before the suspect fled the store toward the beach, Marshfield police said.

The owner described the person as a Black man around 20 years old, wearing a maroon backpack.

A man matching the description was spotted by near Fieldston Beach, Marshfield police said, less than a quarter of a mile from the store where the incident occurred. The man, Laurent Joseph of Dorchester, was found with a loaded handgun that included a laser sight.

Police say they also discovered on his person more than 2 pounds of marijuana, edible THC products, a digital scale and more than $1,800 in cash.

Joseph was arrested and charged with alleged possession with intent to distribute, assault by means of a deadly weapon and two other gun-related charges.

He is being held on bail of just over $10,000.

