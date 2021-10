A 20-year-old man was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police said they found the man with gunshot wounds in the area of Loring and Westford streets after receiving a 911 call. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The man's identity was withheld pending notification of family.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and the Lowell Police Department are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.