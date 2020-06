A 20-year-old man in Randolph was injured in a shooting Saturday, police say.

Gunshots were reported to police around 1:40 p.m. near Christopher Road and Chestnut Street, where ballistic evidence was found.

The man was brought by friends to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting was random, and an investigation remains active.