The suspect arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, last week that left one woman dead was arraigned at Attleboro District Court Monday.

Kayla Cantu, 20, of Weymouth, is accused of fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily during a fight which started over allegedly stolen money and drugs, according to the Bristol County DA's office.

Facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Cantu was ordered held without bail for up to 60 days. She was arrested Sunday in Providence.

According to prosecutors, Cantu, who is known to have lived in Attleboro for much of her life despite her current Weymouth address, was staying at Duphily and her husband's apartment at 6 Leroy St. in Attleboro, along with other people.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, a fight is said to have broken out outside of the apartment between Cantu and Duphily. Duphily's husband approached the two women, at which time Cantu allegedly swung a knife and slashed him in the face. At some point during the skirmish, Duphily was also stabbed twice, prosecutors said.

Cantu proceeded to flee the scene, according to prosecutors, hiding in a cluster of bushes. Upon being spotted by a victim in the altercation, Cantu ran towards Bicknell Street, where she ran into a police officer working a detail and allegedly told the officer she'd been stabbed at 6 Leroy St.

While Cantu's hand later required stitches, the wounds were likely from the knife slipping in her hand, prosecutors said.

First responders arrived to the Leroy Street address to find Duphily, bleeding from the stab wounds, being tended to by her husband and others. She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. She was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and has since been released.