Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

20-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Stabbing in Attleboro

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have arrested 20-year-old woman in connection with a double stabbing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, last week that left one woman dead.

Police on Sunday took Kayla Cantu, of Weymouth, into custody in Providence, Rhode Island in connection to the fatal stabbing of Kimberly Duphily in Attleboro, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Monday.

Attleboro police received multiple 911 calls around 3:55 p.m. Friday in regards to a commotion at 6 Leroy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a woman bleeding profusely who appeared to be the victim of a stabbing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

westport 5 mins ago

Authorities Identify 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Westport Crash

u.s. senate 25 mins ago

Debate in Massachusetts' US Senate Race Scheduled for Oct. 5

The victim, later identified as Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. She was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and has since been released.

State and local police, as well as prosecutors, are actively investigating the homicide.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsstabbingattleboro
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us