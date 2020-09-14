20-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Stabbing in Attleboro

Authorities have arrested 20-year-old woman in connection with a double stabbing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, last week that left one woman dead.

Police on Sunday took Kayla Cantu, of Weymouth, into custody in Providence, Rhode Island in connection to the fatal stabbing of Kimberly Duphily in Attleboro, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Monday.

Attleboro police received multiple 911 calls around 3:55 p.m. Friday in regards to a commotion at 6 Leroy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a woman bleeding profusely who appeared to be the victim of a stabbing.

The victim, later identified as Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. She was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and has since been released.

State and local police, as well as prosecutors, are actively investigating the homicide.