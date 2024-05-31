Massachusetts

200 Pride flags stolen from town rotary in Carlisle

The town was scheduled to hold a Pride Month event on Friday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Police are investigating after about 200 flags celebrating the start of Pride Month were stolen from the town rotary in Carlisle, Massachusetts.

Travis Snell, chariman of the Carlisle Select Board, said the flags were stolen during the nighttime hours on Monday. He said the flags were legally permitted.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

"Such action and behavior have no place in Carlisle and our police department is working to identify whoever is responsible and they will be held accountable," Snell said in a message on Facebook. "On behalf of the Town of Carlisle, the Select Board would like to reiterate that Carlisle is an inclusive community that respects its freedoms and the rights of individuals."

He added that stealing property and undermining freedom "is a cowardly act and has no place in our town."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The town was scheduled to hold a Pride Month kickoff event on Friday afternoon.

More Massachusetts news

To Catch a Contractor 41 mins ago

Feds want to question Mass. contractor, wife about financial records

Karen Read 1 hour ago

Your questions about the Karen Read trial, answered

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us