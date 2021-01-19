Local

BOSTON

2021 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due to Pandemic

It marks the second consecutive year the parade, which typically draws thousands of revelers, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade In South Boston
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

The iconic South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled for a second straight year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.

The South Boston Allied Veterans Council said in a tweet the event had been canceled for 2021 due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings put in place by Gov. Charlie Baker.

It marks the second consecutive year the parade, which typically draws throngs of revelers, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The 2021 parade joins a growing list of major events in Boston that have been postponed, canceled or held online due to the pandemic. Last year, Boston Pride held its 2020 celebration through virtual events; and the Boston Marathon was held as a 10-day virtual experience. The 2021 Boston Marathon remains in limbo.

The Baker administration has put in place a 25-person limit for outdoor gatherings as part of its reopening plan.

