Man facing murder charge in 2022 Lawrence house party shooting extradited to Mass.

Jose L. Sanchez, 27, of the Dominican Republic, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2022 shooting death of 38-year-old Luis Mendez, of Lawrence, Mass.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man has been extradited to Massachusetts ahead of his expected arraignment next week in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at a Lawrence house party in 2022.

Jose L. Sanchez, 27, of the Dominican Republic, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Luis Mendez, of Lawrence, Mass.

Mendez was shot to death at a party in the basement of 210 Market Street on April 25, 2022. Sanchez fled prior to his arrest but was apprehended in the Dominican Republic in October 2024, where he had remained until his extradition on Friday.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the United States Department of Justice," Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in a statement. "Their collaboration and commitment to public safety were instrumental in the successful extradition of the defendant."

Authorities said they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Authorities said at the time of the shooting that it was not believed to be random, but they have not shared how they identified Sanchez as the suspect.

His arraignment is tentatively scheduled for Monday in Lawrence District Court, at which time more details are expected to be revealed. It wasn't immediately clear if Sanchez has obtained an attorney.

