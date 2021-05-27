2022 Oscar Ceremony Pushed Back One Month, But Returns to Hollywood

Next year's Oscar ceremony will be held later than is typical, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing Thursday the show will be held March 27, 2022.

That's one month later than the originally announced Feb. 27 date. The Oscars are traditionally held in late February.

The Academy did not give a specific reason for the shift, although the announcement noted that this year "is still impacted by the pandemic."

This year's ceremony was more dramatically affected by COVID-19, with the event held on April 25 and moved to Union Station near downtown Los Angeles.

Next year's show, while delayed, will return to the traditional home of the Oscars, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The eligibility period for next year's 94th Oscars will be March 1 through Dec. 31 of this year. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8.