What to Know Periodical cicadas last appeared in Massachusetts in 2008 and won't be seen after this spring and summer until 2042.

They will emerge in late May and early July in Cape Cod and across the canal in southeastern Massachusetts.

Cicada's buzz can be as loud as a lawnmower.

They're not a danger to humans — but can damage young trees and hurt pets.

Masses of massive bugs will emerge in Cape Cod and southeastern Massachusetts this May and June after 17 years underground — and they will be loud.

After billions of cicadas were seen across the Midwest and Southeast last summer, this year is the New England's turn — and outside of Connecticut, the South Shore and the Cape are the only parts of the region where the cyclical variety of the curious creatures live.

Annual, or "dog day," cicadas emerge every summer as solitary insects. However, periodical cicadas, characterized by their 1.5-inch-long black bodies and red eyes, only appear every 13 or 17 years in huge numbers, according to the conservation organization Mass Audubon.

This year is Brood XIV's turn to appear, for the first time since 2008. The second-largest brood nationwide, it's the only strand of periodical cicadas that appears in Massachusetts.

In addition to Barnstable and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts, these cicadas are expected to appear in Long Island, central Pennsylvania and the central U.S. from northern Georgia to southern Ohio, according to data collected by the University of Connecticut.

Members of Brood I, which is due in 2029, may emerge by mistake this year, cicada expert John Cooley told the Farmers' Almanac.

See a U.S. Forestry Service map of all the broods here:

The insects will dig their way to the surface in late May and early June before shedding their skin.

While the adults only have a lifespan of three to four weeks above ground, the male cicadas make their presence known with buzzing sounds to attract mates that can reach 100 decibels — the same level as a lawnmower or jackhammer.

Females then lay eggs in trees, and by the end of the summer, the nymphs will hatch and burrow underground, feeding off roots until they emerge again in 2042.

Cicadas are not harmful to humans — they don't bite or sting and are not poisonous, in fact,

However, the Barnstable County government cautions pet owners to keep an eye on their animals, as eating too many cicadas can upset dogs' or cats' stomachs.

The biggest nuisance caused by the insects is their noise — as well as the exoskeletons that will pile up around trees and driveways as they shed.

The cicadas can also damage young trees when females lay their eggs inside branches. The species typically resides in oak trees.

To protect new trees, Barnstable County recommends covering them with netting that has holes of a centimeter or less by mid May. Pesticides are not effective against the insects.

Residents should also wait to plant additional trees until after the cicadas have disappeared.

That said, the cicadas are overall helpful for the environment by naturally pruning trees, serving as food for birds and fish and enriching the soil when the adults die.

The presence of Brood XIV was first recorded in Massachusetts by William Bradford, the governor of the Plymouth Colony, in 1624, according to Mass Audubon.

The Massachusetts cicadas are unique for their occurrence on the sandy soil of Cape Cod, as the insects typically prefer forested areas.

Once the cicadas arrive, Massachusetts residents are encouraged to submit photos of the insects to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ iNaturalist project.