The World Cup is coming to Mass. in 2026. Is the MBTA ready?

In just about a year, the world will come to Foxborough, as Gillette Stadium plays host to seven World Cup matches and the estimated 450,000 fans that will come with them.

Tens of thousands will likely be going to those games by Commuter Rail, and the MBTA needs to make sure its trains run smoothly.

“This is vital to our success,” said Phillip Eng, the MBTA's general manager.

The agency is joining other host cities in asking Congress for $400 million. He told the MBTA Board of Directors why the new funding was needed: “We do not want to use our regular operating dollars to be able to handle the overtime, the extra trains, the extra service that we need to run.”

In addition, the T needs to make vital upgrades to Foxboro Station, including a new concrete platform and a second, temporary platform that would be installed on the opposite side of the tracks.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., a co-chair of the bipartisan World Cup Caucus, believes the MBTA can handle the influx, but says more funding is critical.

“It’s all quite necessary,” he said. “I think there’s bipartisan support for this. I think the White House wants to make sure this goes off as smoothly as possible.”

The U.S. Travel Association, a nonprofit advocacy group, warned earlier this year that the United States' transit system is not where it needs to be to host more than 100 matches in 11 host cities.

Transit advocates also want to make sure the MBTA can meet the increased demand for tickets on the Franklin Line.

“The T’s gonna need to be able to communicate that to their riders and ensure that doesn’t become a problem,” said Janet Cheung, of TransitMatters.

The agency is hoping to avoid any problems with the World Cup nearly one year away.

“This is about moving more people, transit-oriented minded, and allow them to celebrate and see everything that not only Boston has but the nation has to offer, and why the transit system is so important,” Eng said.

The office of Rep. Sharice Davids, who is leading the funding push, said the request for the $400 million was submitted on May 23. It’s the first step in getting the money approved.