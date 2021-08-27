21-Year-Old Brockton Man Shot in Head, Killed

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Brockton, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Maxwell Gervais, 21, of Brockton, died from his injuries several hours after he was shot in the head, the Plymouth Country District Attorney's office said Friday.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Brockton police responded to 102 Walnut Street for a report of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. Responding officers found the victim -- later identified as Gervais -- suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Gervais was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later transferred by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, where he died from his injuries just before 2 a.m.

There was no immediate word from police on a possible suspect or any arrest in the case. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton detectives at 508-941-0200.