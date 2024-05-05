21-year-old Conn. man killed in motorcycle crash on Maine Turnpike

A 21-year-old motorcyclist from Connecticut has died following a crash on the Maine Turnpike Friday evening.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says Zachary Swain was exiting Interstate 95 around 6:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve of the Exit 32 southbound off-ramp in Biddeford, causing his motorcycle to strike a guard rail, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine.

Swain was thrown from his motorcycle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, News Center Maine reports.

The exit was closed for two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Further details have not been provided. The crash is under investigation.