New Hampshire

21-year-old dies while hiking in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while ascending the Osgood Trail, leading to Mt. Madison in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.

According to New Hampshire Fish & Game, 21 year old Jason Apreku of Stroudsburg, PA, collapsed on the trail while hiking with friends at around 4:30 p.m.

One of his friends performed CPR for hours and called 911. The helicopter that was sent to get Apreku off the mountain could not get to the hiker due to the wind conditions, according to authorities.

After multiple hours of life saving efforts, Apreku succumbed to the medical issue, authorities say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Apreku's body was taken by authorities into a funeral home in Berlin.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us