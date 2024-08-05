21-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident at Maine pond

The drowning incident occurred at Range Pond State Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An emergency sign at a hospital
NBC10 Boston

A 21-year-old is in critical condition Sunday after what police called a drowning incident at a pond in Poland, Maine.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 2:10 p.m. Saturday to Range Pond State Park for a reported drowning.

A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man was swimming with his friends when he became fatigued and decided to head back to shore.

Along the way, the man went under water. His friends eventually located him, officials said, and took him to shore where life-saving measures were performed.


The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in "critical condition." Officials are not identifying him for privacy reasons.

Further information has not been shared.

