21-year-old killed in fiery crash in Francestown, NH

A 21-year-old has died after their car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Francestown, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Route 136 around 4:15 a.m. by a passerby who could not assist in providing aid to the driver, as the vehicle caught fire following the collision.

A preliminary investigation shows the Subaru Crosstrek left the road and collided head-on with a tree, causing fatal injuries to the driver.

Nolan Trottier, of Francestown, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Route 136 was closed in the area of the crash for approximately two hours while emergency personnel conducted the investigation Saturday morning.

There was no immediate word from police on what may have caused the fatal crash. All aspects remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has further information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Guilbeault at Alexander.R.Guilbeault@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

State police say this is just one of several fatal crashes that occurred in New Hampshire communities in the past 24 hours. Two people were killed in New Ipswich, and a 17-year-old boy died after his car hit a tree in Dublin.

Police are reminding everyone to comply with speed limits and never drive distracted or impaired.