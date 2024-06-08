21-year-old Maine motorcyclist killed in crash with car

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Hunter Davis

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lexington Evidence 2
WCSH

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car in Augusta, Maine, Thursday morning.

Augusta police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of North Belfast and Lambert avenues.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the car was making a left turn from Lambert Avenue onto North Belfast Avenue as the motorcycle was traveling east.

The motorcyclist suffered grave injuries in the crash and he was flown to Maine Medical Center where he died Thursday afternoon, police said. He has been identified as Hunter Davis, of Augusta, News Center Maine reports.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old man, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center and is expected to be OK, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us