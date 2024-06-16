21-year-old motorcyclist arrested for driving 141 mph on I-93 in NH

A motorcyclist who was allegedly driving as fast as 141 mph along Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, was arrested Sunday.

New Hampshire State Police say their special enforcement unit was conducting traffic enforcement when a sergeant in an aircraft spotted a motorcycle traveling southbound at speeds between 124 mph and 141 mph as it was weaving in and out of traffic.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Aaron LaFlower, of Belmont, was stopped by a trooper on the ground and taken into custody, police said. LaFlower was charged with reckless operation and released on personal recognizance bail. He's scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on July 26.

More than two dozen other drivers were stopped by state troopers during their operation Sunday, police said. Of the 30 vehicles stopped, 28 were traveling more than 90 mph, with nine of those driving in excess of 100 mph.

Several other violations were also observed and enforced, including operating after suspension and vehicle inspection requirements.

According to state police, its special enforcement unit focuses on enforcing traffic laws, promoting highway safety and reducing crashes. The unit is equipped with advanced technology and tools to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws, including a Cessna 182 aircraft.

“Excessive speeding is dangerous and claims innocent lives,” Capt. Matthew Amatucci said in a statement. “The State Police will continue to conduct enforcement operations to improve road safety for all residents and visitors.”