Pregnant Woman, 21, Shot to Death in Worcester

A pregnant 21-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police and the woman's family.

While police didn't name the victim, her family identified her as Suheill Ortiz. Her sister told NBC10 Boston she was pregnant.

"She was a good person, outgoing, nice, made me – made people feel happy," said Ortiz's sister, Zuleimy Ortiz.

Worcester police said they responded to a building on Oread St. off Main Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman inside the building.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made so far in the investigation, according to police.

The sister said she was present for the shooting and saw Ortiz bleeding on the ground.

"I turn back and I seen the smoke, like that yellow smoke," Zuleimy Ortiz said. "She’s already lost all her – bleeding, like she’s stuck on the ground."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651 or submit an anonymous tip via text to 274637 TIPWPD or at worcesterma.gov/police.