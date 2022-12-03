Woman Dead Days After Being Shot, Man Charged With Murder, Officials Say

A man is under arrest on suspicion of shooting a woman to death in Jackson, New Hampshire, this week, authorities said Saturday.

Brandon Mitchell, 21, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette at Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 in Jackson on Wednesday, according to state and local police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Police were called to the shooting about 7:24 p.m. Wednesday night, and Doucette was found with a gunshot wound. She died Friday at a hospital in North Conway, officials said.

An autopsy determined Doucette died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Mitchell was arrested after her death, officials said, and he's expected to be arraigned on Monday in Carroll County Superior Court. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak to the charge. He's currently being held without bail.

Police didn't immediately provide more information on what they believe led to the shooting.