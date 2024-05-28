22-year-old dies in Maine crash

The victim has been identified as Jared Bernard, 22, of Peru, Maine, authorities say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 22-year-old is dead after a crash in Canton, Maine, on Memorial Day.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office tells NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that Jared Bernard, of Peru, was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday on Route 108, also referred to as Turner Street.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

A preliminary investigation shows Bernard was driving east in a Cadillac sedan when the vehicle went off the roadway, hit a driveway, went airborne, hit a telephone pole, hit another driveway and hit a tree before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

A photo provided by the sheriff's office shows the sedan completely mangled. Route 108 was closed for several hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities have not said why the sedan left the roadway. An investigation is ongoing.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us